TribCast: UT/TT Pollster Edition

On this week’s special pollster edition of the TribCast, Ross talks to Josh Blank, Jim Henson and Daron Shaw from the University of Texas about the findings of the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll — what it says about the big issues of the legislative session, like property taxes, school finance and teacher pay raises; about President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro; about voting rights and immigration; and about issues from vaccinations to college football.

Disclosure: The University of Texas has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.