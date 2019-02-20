TribCast: Property taxes, school finance, data centers, and a state senator's bid to redefine a crime

On this week’s TribCast, Ross talks to Emma, Aliyya and Edgar about Sen. Angela Paxton's controversial bill that could impact her husband, efforts to get property tax legislation passed, a status check on the promised school finance bill and bidding out the state's data storage to private companies.

by Ross Ramsey and Michael Rey de Leon

Angela Paxton kisses her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, at her primary election night watch party in Allen on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Angela Paxton kisses her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, at her primary election night watch party in Allen on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune

