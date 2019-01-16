TribCast: Texas inaugurations and big ideas for education

On this week’s TribCast, Ross talks to Alex, Aliyya and Patrick about the inaugurations of Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick, proposed state budgets with big money for schools and the first Texan to enter the 2020 presidential race.

by Ross Ramsey and Michael Rey de Leon

TribCast 011619
TribCast 011619 Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

TribCast

The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS.

 More in this series 

Download audio file

Subscribe on iTunes

On this week’s TribCast, Ross talks to Alex, Aliyya and Patrick about the inaugurations of Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick, proposed state budgets with big money for schools and the first Texan to enter the 2020 presidential race.