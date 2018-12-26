How does the government use eminent domain to seize land from Texans?
And should Texans expect to give up more of their property to the government as border wall and high-speed train projects move forward?
Send us your questions about Texas politics and policy by emailing texplainer@texastribune.org or visiting texastribune.org/texplainer.More in this series
The government has the power to seize land from citizens to build things like schools, roads and border walls although it is required to fairly compensate them. That power is more limited at the local and state level, where officials have enacted policies to protect landowners. Meanwhile, the federal government could feasibly take private land and begin building on it the same day — and pay the property owner later.
The Texas Tribune partnered with the education publisher Pearson to explain to Texas students how the process works.
Watch the video above to learn more — or read our related coverage below.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up