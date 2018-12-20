What ideas are Texas lawmakers exploring to keep schools safe?
The national debate came home to Texas again this year when a 17-year-old opened fire at Santa Fe High School, killing 10 and wounding several others.
After 10 people were killed in a southeast Texas school shooting earlier this year, lawmakers spent several months discussing what might prevent another mass tragedy. In a 40-page school safety plan released less than two weeks after the shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott recommended proposals that ranged from beefing up existing mental health screening programs to “hardening” schools — both by guarding them with an increased police presence and by persuading more districts to join one of the existing programs for arming school employees.
The Texas Tribune partnered with the education publisher Pearson to explain Texas leaders' approach to guns and school safety to Texas students.
Watch the video above to learn more — or read our related coverage below.
