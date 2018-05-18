A school shooting just before 8 a.m. Friday morning at Sante Fe High School, south of Houston, has left at least eight fatalities, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

At a media briefing Friday morning, Gonzalez said the death toll could be as high as 10, and includes mostly students as well as school staff. One person is in custody and a second has been detained and is being questioned; both are believed to be students, he added. The school is no longer an active shooting situation, but law enforcement is conducting a "systematic search" of the premises, Gonzalez said.

At least 12 people — among them one Santa Fe ISD police officer — are being treated at area hospitals, the Houston Chronicle reported. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was deployed to the Galveston County school to assist with a “multiple-casualty incident.”

Law enforcement agencies were securing the building and students were being transported to the nearby Alamo Gym, where they could reunite with parents, the district said.

One student, sophomore Leila Butler, told local news that fire alarms went off at the 1,400-student high school around 7:45 a.m. Another student said a gunman entered an art class wielding what looked like a shotgun and began shooting.

The shooting brought immediate expressions of support and concern from statewide and national leaders. At an event Friday morning, President Donald Trump said "this has been going on too long in our country."

"Too many years, too many decades now," he said. "We grieve for the terrible loss of life."

Vice President Mike Pence said he and the president have been briefed on the shooting and will make all federal resources available to people on the scene.

"We are with you," he said, speaking to the high school's community. "You are in our prayers and I know you are in the prayers of the American people."

