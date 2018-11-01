TribCast: UT/TT pollsters on the elections, Trump, immigration and #MeToo

On this special edition of the TribCast, Ross talks to Daron Shaw, Jim Henson and Josh Blank of the University of Texas at Austin — the pollsters behind the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll — about the election, the president, immigration, #MeToo and more.

by Ross Ramsey and Michael Rey de Leon

POLL TRIBCAST
POLL TRIBCAST Tom Reel/San Antonio Express-News/POOL / Emily Albracht for the Texas Tribune

Download audio file

On this special edition of the TribCast, Ross talks to Daron Shaw, Jim Henson and Josh Blank of the University of Texas at Austin — the pollsters behind the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll — about the election, the president, immigration, #MeToo and more.