TribCast: Sir Winston, Cruz’s call to arms, a new UT chancellor
On this week’s TribCast, Ross talks with Evan, Matthew and Patrick about Gov. Greg Abbott’s fake Winston Churchill quote, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s efforts to get Republicans to the barricades for the general election in what he says is a very close race, the new chancellor-to-be at the University of Texas and the state of the state’s debate on guns after church and school shootings earlier this year.
1. “The fascists of the future will call themselves anti-fascists.”
Winston Churchill didn’t say that; Greg Abbott did. But he started by saying it was a Churchill quote and ended by saying he agrees with it, anyhow.
2. Is this a Cruz freakout — or just good pep-rally talk?
Ted Cruz is telling supporters that he’s in a tight race with Democrat Beto O’Rourke and that complacent Republicans who think he’s got this re-election in the bag are the biggest danger. Really?
3. The University of Texas looks to New York for a new leader.
After a months-long search, the UT Board of Regents went outside Texas and tapped James Milliken, the former chancellor of the City University of New York, for the system's top appointed position. UT's chancellor oversees eight academic institutions and six health institutions.
4. Lawmakers narrow their list of responses to gun violence in Texas schools and churches.
The short form: More mental health care and safer facilities. But "red flag" laws appear to be off the list — at least in the Texas Senate.
