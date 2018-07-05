On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Patrick, Marissa and Emma about the politics at play in the ongoing border crisis and how countries with striking similarities to Texas have brought down their maternal mortality rates.

1. Are midwives an answer?

What’s Poland got to do with Texas? The central European country is similarly sized and has similar conservative politics to Texas — but has a remarkably low maternal mortality rate (while Texas’ is nothing to write home about). Marissa talks about her maternal mortality reporting trip to Poland, which, unlike Texas, puts a huge emphasis on midwives.

2. The danger of border politics

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The border crisis is a political grenade, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on. Patrick, Evan and Emma weigh in on how the “abolish ICE” movement, the border wall and even the Mexican presidential election are playing among Texas politicians and in the Ted Cruz-Beto O’Rourke U.S. Senate race.

3. Bagging the bag ban

How will shoppers — and retailers — in Texas communities respond to a state Supreme Court ruling that found Laredo’s plastic bag ban unconstitutional? Austin has already rescinded its ban in response, but Emma talks about just how binding that is. (Also, what does Evan have against Wheatsville Co-op?)

Thanks for joining us! We'll see you next week!

Read related Tribune coverage: