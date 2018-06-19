It's always special when the journalism we're most proud of here at The Texas Tribune gets recognized by our peers. So we did a special jump for joy today when we learned that we'd been honored with three national Edward R. Murrow awards for a range of Tribune projects.

The first honor is maybe the most timely: Our Beyond The Wall documentary chronicling why people — and drugs — keep pouring across the U.S.-Mexico border won the "best news documentary" category.

We also won two awards related to our months-long domestic sex-trafficking project, Sold Out. The judges honored us for excellence in writing; if you read the whole series, you'll understand why. They also honored us for best radio investigative reporting for "No Place to Run," a podcast about sex trafficking we produced with Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX.

We're especially pleased with this year's honors because they reflect the Trib's skilled storytelling across platforms, from writing to audio to video. And we're grateful to the Murrows for spotlighting journalism that highlights the plight of some of the most vulnerable populations, from foster kids to immigrants seeking safer lives for their children.

If you'd like to support this work too, you can — by sharing it on your social channels or by becoming a Texas Tribune member today.