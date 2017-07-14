Texas lawmakers like to talk tough on sex trafficking. State officials and lawmakers have poured resources and time into finding, arresting and convicting pimps.

But the same attention hasn't been given to the victims.

Earlier this year, The Texas Tribune explored how the crusade against sex trafficking in Texas has left many child victims behind. What happened to them is often called “modern-day slavery." Now, hear directly from these victims. In this hour of Reveal — produced in collaboration with the Tribune — listeners will hear from Jean, who ran to a pimp when she was 16 after the state's foster care system failed her. And they'll meet Lena, a teen who was sent to jail because there's nowhere else for sex-trafficking victims to go.

Check back on Saturday for the embedded audio. And then on Monday at noon, join us for a live listening on Facebook. In the meantime, explore our previous coverage below:

Editor's note: This story is a collaboration between The Texas Tribune and Reveal, a public radio show and podcast from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX.