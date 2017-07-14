Coming soon on Reveal: How the crusade against sex trafficking left Texas kids behind
In this hour of Reveal, a public radio show and podcast, listeners will hear from the victims of sex trafficking left behind by the state.
Texas lawmakers like to talk tough on sex trafficking. State officials and lawmakers have poured resources and time into finding, arresting and convicting pimps.
But the same attention hasn't been given to the victims.
Earlier this year, The Texas Tribune explored how the crusade against sex trafficking in Texas has left many child victims behind. What happened to them is often called “modern-day slavery." Now, hear directly from these victims. In this hour of Reveal — produced in collaboration with the Tribune — listeners will hear from Jean, who ran to a pimp when she was 16 after the state's foster care system failed her. And they'll meet Lena, a teen who was sent to jail because there's nowhere else for sex-trafficking victims to go.
Check back on Saturday for the embedded audio. And then on Monday at noon, join us for a live listening on Facebook. In the meantime, explore our previous coverage below:
- Advocates, law enforcement, prosecutors, judges and victims offer ideas for how the state could help sex trafficking victims.
- Take a tour of the commercial sex trade's most recent marketplace, hidden in plain view.
- We spoke with three convicted sex traffickers to try to understand the power they wield over victims and the attraction of what they call "the lifestyle."
Here's what lawmakers did — and didn't do — on the issue of sex trafficking during this most recent session.
Editor's note: This story is a collaboration between The Texas Tribune and Reveal, a public radio show and podcast from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX.
