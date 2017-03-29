No issue stirred more passion in the 2016 elections than border security and immigration. In Beyond The Wall, a Texas Tribune documentary, we look past the heated rhetoric to explore why people and dope keep pouring across the border. Over the next half hour, you'll follow undocumented immigrants on their way to the U.S., ride along with the U.S. Border Patrol in the most heavily crossed patch of the border and explore what life is really like for the Texans who live along it. This documentary is part of our Bordering on Insecurity project.

Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.