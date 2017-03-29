Beyond the wall: A Texas Tribune documentary on immigration and border security
No issue stirred more passion in the 2016 elections than border security and immigration. In Beyond The Wall, a Texas Tribune documentary, we look past the heated rhetoric to explore why people and dope keep pouring across the border. Over the next half hour, you'll follow undocumented immigrants on their way to the U.S., ride along with the U.S. Border Patrol in the most heavily crossed patch of the border and explore what life is really like for the Texans who live along it. This documentary is part of our Bordering on Insecurity project.
Meet Paige: Our new Facebook Messenger bot helps you keep track of the 85th Legislature. Subscribe by messaging HELLO to m.me/texastribune.org. Learn more.
Hide all comments Show 1 comment
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.