Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
Bush has been hospitalized due to an infection that spread to his blood, a spokesperson said Monday.
Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday morning "after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," a spokesperson said Monday.
“He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering,” Jim McGrath said in a released statement. “We will issue updates as events warrant.”
Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital hours after a funeral for his late wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, was held in Houston.
The former president was hospitalized twice in 2017, once in January to treat "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia" and again in April to address a consistent cough. In 2015, Bush was hospitalized in Maine after falling and breaking a bone in his neck. And in 2014, he was admitted to a hospital for shortness of breath.
