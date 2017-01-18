George H.W. Bush hospitalized over weekend
Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston Saturday for shortness of breath, spokesman Jim McGrath said in a tweet Wednesday.
"[Bush] has responded very well to treatments," McGrath tweeted. "Hope to have him out soon."
McGrath did not immediately respond to The Texas Tribune's request for comment.
Last month, McGrath announced that Bush, 92, and his wife Barbara would not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, citing the couple's age and health. Bush also did not attend President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2013.
Bush, who uses a wheelchair, suffers from a form of Parkinson's Disease which leaves him unable to walk. In July 2015, he was hospitalized in Maine after falling and breaking a bone in his neck. In 2014, he was hospitalized for shortness of breath. He also contracted bronchitis in November 2012, which kept him in the hospital for several months.
