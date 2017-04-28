Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday after recovering from a persistent cough and pneumonia, spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

"President George H.W. Bush was discharged today from Houston Methodist Hospital after being treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis," McGrath said Friday on Twitter. "President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends and grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses."

Bush, 92, was admitted to the hospital April 14 for a consistent cough. By the following week, he was diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia and was dealing with the effects of chronic bronchitis, according to McGrath. The former president will have aggressive respiratory treatments to help minimize the effects of the bronchitis upon his discharge.

This is the second time Bush has been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital this year. In mid-January he was treated to address "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia," a previous news release read.

Bush, who uses a wheelchair, suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease that leaves him unable to walk. In July 2015, he was hospitalized in Maine after falling and breaking a bone in his neck. In 2014, he was hospitalized for shortness of breath. He also contracted bronchitis in November 2012, which kept him in the hospital for several months.

