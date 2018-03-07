Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here.

Incumbents of almost every stripe did well in Tuesday’s elections for state office.

Only seven of them lost, and only two more were forced into runoffs.

A great line from Republican political consultant Wayne Hamilton nicely summed up this election: "So much money, so little change."

The fallen include:

Two more state representatives, Democrats René Oliveira of Brownsville and Scott Cosper of Killeen, were pushed into runoffs in May. Oliveira will face Alex Dominguez. Cosper’s remaining opponent is Brad Buckley. Runoff elections are not the preferred forum of incumbents, but they’re still alive.

Various factions declared victory after the votes were counted; that’s what factions do. But the results were evidence of good defense more than good offense. Most of the incumbents under fire in this year’s primaries survived to the next round. Scads of money were spent, including a fair amount against incumbents.

People targeted by education candidates — Patrick, state Sen. Joan Huffman, state Rep. Mike Lang, to name three — came out fine. Some of the biggest targets of conservative activists — state Reps. Sarah Davis, Lyle Larson, Charlie Geren, Dan Flynn, Hugh Shine, J.D. Sheffield, Giovanni Capriglione and several more — lived to tell their electoral war stories.

Sometimes money mattered. Sometimes it made no difference at all. Kathaleen Wall spent millions and missed the CD-2 runoff by 145 votes. Jim Hogan spent almost nothing but a filing fee and finished ahead of Trey Blocker, a lobbyist who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to beat Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. Miller finished first.

The marquee race — the one that got most of the attention to this point, and probably the one that will be in the spotlight going forward — produced an unexpected result. Sema Hernandez and Edward Kimbrough combined to get 38.2 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

That’s the race dominated by the presence of U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, who is trying to do for Texas Democrats what John Tower did for Texas Republicans all the way back in 1961 — and to avoid the fate of the party’s last would-be savior, Wendy Davis, who ran for governor in 2014. Tower, a Republican, rocked the political world by winning the special election to replace Lyndon Johnson in the U.S. Senate.

O’Rourke’s first foray into statewide politics was strongish — 60+ percent is a solid win. But it wasn’t a powerful showing, especially against unknown opponents. Davis got just 38.9 percent of the vote in the 2014 general election against Abbott. Republicans were quick to try to make a parallel narrative of O’Rourke’s first step.

That brings us to turnout. Democrats improved their turnout, from a terrible, awful number — only 560,033 people showed up for the party’s 2014 primary — to a lousy one this year: 1, 036,942. That’s an 85.2 percent increase, but it’s not enough to scare anybody.

Republican turnout topped 1.5 million, up 13.5 percent from 1.35 million four years ago. They improved less, but they started bigger. And they’re still outrunning the other big party by a 3-to-2 margin in turnout.

