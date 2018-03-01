Sign up for The Brief to get the latest 2018 Texas election news in your inbox.

The Republican primary for Texas House District 134 has stayed in the headlines throughout this election cycle in large part because of the role Gov. Greg Abbott has taken against a sitting member of his own party.

Within the past several weeks, Abbott’s campaign has spent more than $150,000 on ads backing Susanna Dokupil, who is challenging state Rep. Sarah Davis in the Republican primary. Davis is seeking a fifth term in her Houston-area district.

“I don’t know if it’s about being a woman, or a woman he can’t control,” Davis said, referring to Abbott's investment in her challenger, in an onstage Tribune interview earlier this month.

Dokupil is an attorney who worked under Abbott when he served as Texas Attorney General. In addition to Abbott, Dokupil has garnered the endorsement and financial backing of Texans for Vaccine Choice — a controversial group that advocates against mandatory vaccinations. The group is also block-walking on her behalf.

Dokupil ultimately declined our request for a sit-down interview, but her campaign did respond to some questions via text message.

In the latest edition of our "Split Decision" video series, watch our virtual debate incorporating Davis' interview with statements from Dokupil and audio from her on the campaign trail.

