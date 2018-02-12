As the state's Republican Party faces infighting like it hasn't seen in years, we want to hear from Texas college students who identify as conservative about the present and future of their party.

According to the latest Texas Tribune/University of Texas poll, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Joe Straus are less popular than their colleague, Gov. Greg Abbott, among Texas Republicans. Do college students feel the same? Our polling has indicated a disconnect between what older and younger voters feel about our state leaders. Our polling has also shown that younger voters care more about issues pertaining to the environment, race relations and gun control than their older counterparts.

So, we're asking you now: What issues most concern younger conservatives heading into the midterms?

If you're a college student, please fill out this short form below, and a reporter may be in touch. Note that questions with asterisks are required to answer. We would like to feature your voices on our Instagram and Snapchat accounts, in our primary coverage and in an upcoming live roundtable discussion. You can also choose to email bblanchard@texastribune.org.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Read related Tribune coverage: