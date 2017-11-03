Join us for a conversation with state Sen. Charles Perry and state Reps. Dustin Burrows and John Frullo, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Perry, R-Lubbock, has represented Senate District 28 since 2014. He serves as chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs Committee and sits on the Criminal Justice, Transportation and Health & Human Services committees. Previously, Perry served two terms in the Texas House. He is also a practicing CPA in Lubbock.

Burrows, R-Lubbock, has represented House District 83 since 2015. He sits on the House Investments & Financial Services and Agriculture & Livestock committees. Burrows currently practices at the law firm of McCleskey, Harriger, Brazill & Graff and primarily focuses on commercial litigation and representing agricultural producers in West Texas.

Frullo, R-Lubbock, has represented House District 84 since 2011. He serves as chairman of the House Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee and sits on the Licensing & Administrative Procedures Committee. Previously, Frullo served as chairman of the Lubbock County Republican Party and sat on the board of directors for the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.