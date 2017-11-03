Livestream: A conversation with Sen. Perry and Reps. Burrows & Frullo
We're livestreaming our event in Lubbock with state Sen. Charles Perry and state Reps. Dustin Burrows and John Frullo, moderated by the Tribune's Evan Smith.
Join us for a conversation with state Sen. Charles Perry and state Reps. Dustin Burrows and John Frullo, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
Perry, R-Lubbock, has represented Senate District 28 since 2014. He serves as chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs Committee and sits on the Criminal Justice, Transportation and Health & Human Services committees. Previously, Perry served two terms in the Texas House. He is also a practicing CPA in Lubbock.
Burrows, R-Lubbock, has represented House District 83 since 2015. He sits on the House Investments & Financial Services and Agriculture & Livestock committees. Burrows currently practices at the law firm of McCleskey, Harriger, Brazill & Graff and primarily focuses on commercial litigation and representing agricultural producers in West Texas.
Frullo, R-Lubbock, has represented House District 84 since 2011. He serves as chairman of the House Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee and sits on the Licensing & Administrative Procedures Committee. Previously, Frullo served as chairman of the Lubbock County Republican Party and sat on the board of directors for the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up