Slideshow: For southeast Texas, recovery after Harvey is slow
Reporter Morgan Smith and photographer Michael Stravato recently toured southeast Texas to document Harvey's aftermath.
In cities, small towns and rural communities throughout southeast Texas, the floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey have receded, but mountains of debris remain. A month after the storm, people are living in tents and trailers or sleeping on the couches of friends and family as they take stock of the damage to their homes and wait for promised help to arrive. After the Category 4 storm made landfall near Rockport on Aug. 25, it lingered inland over the Gulf Coast for four days, dropping almost 50 inches of rain in the Port Arthur-Beaumont area alone.
Even with help from the state and other Texas cities, Houston's massive post-Harvey debris piles will take months to remove, local officials say. [Full story]
Food banks, pantries and other food access advocates are bracing for increased need in communities that struggled with food insecurity even before Hurricane Harvey — and planning how to meet needs in the months of recovery still ahead. [Full story]
The outage was caused flooding near a pump station located along the Neches River, officials said in a statement. The city also lost its secondary water source at the Loeb Wells. [Full story]
