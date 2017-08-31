Beaumont loses water supply after flooding from Harvey
The outage was caused flooding near a pump station located along the Neches River, officials said in a statement Thursday morning. The city also lost its secondary water source at the Loeb Wells.
The outage was caused by flooding near a pump station located along the Neches River, officials said in a statement Thursday morning. The city — home to roughly 120,000 people in Southeast Texas — also lost its secondary water source at the Loeb Wells.
"Under these circumstances, the City of Beaumont anticipates it will lose water pressure throughout the city within the next three to four hours," the city posted in a statement at 12:30 a.m., early Thursday morning.
The military is working to get clean drinking water to Beaumont residents, according to NPR.
Mandatory evacuations are being performed in the area, and the Beaumont Enterprise reported Thursday that the city’s civic center was closing due to weather and being filled to capacity.
In case you are wondering what Beaumont's city water pumps look like right now. Photos from @Cityofbmt #setxnews pic.twitter.com/R7O4I6X9tV— Ashley Sanders (@AshleySandersBE) August 31, 2017
“We will have to wait until the water levels from this historical flood recede before we can determine the extent of damage and make any needed repairs," a statement posted Thursday by the city of Beaumont reads. "There is no way to determine how long this will take at this time."
In a Facebook post, Beaumont Fire Rescue said that the city is working to restore the water supply “as soon as possible.” They recommended that residents shut down their water heating systems during the outage.
On Wednesday, the Louisiana National Guard flew into Beaumont and Port Arthur, roughly 30 miles away, with medical aid and supplies for the area hospitals.
View from the rescue boat today in Lumberton, Texas just north of Beaumont #HarveyHeroes #harvey2017 #HARVEYHELP @dallasnews @LumbertonFire pic.twitter.com/fleCDnOUXl— Naomi Martin (@NaomiMartin) August 31, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence and other members of President Trump's Cabinet — including Energy Secretary and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry — visited Texas on Thursday to see damage from Hurricane Harvey and meet with its victims. [Full story]
The meteorological firm AccuWeather estimates the storm's impact on gross domestic product will be $190 billion – one percent of the U.S.'s current GDP – and more costly than Katrina and Sandy combined. [Full story]
