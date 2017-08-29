Nearly five days after the hurricane-turned-tropical storm first touched Texas soil, Harvey has broken state rainfall records and sparked unprecedented flooding across Southeast Texas and the city of Houston, where residents are desperate for relief.

Here’s where things stand:

A presidential visit

President Donald Trump is in Texas today, meeting with state leaders and receiving briefings on Harvey recovery efforts. He landed in Corpus Christi this morning, and he’s set to travel to Austin later this afternoon, where he’ll be joined by federal officials and multiple members of Congress.

Rescue and relief efforts

Rescue efforts remain underway throughout Houston and other affected areas as flooding has overwhelmed the area. According to recent reports, the death toll for Hurricane Harvey victims has risen to more than 10 people. A veteran Houston police officer drowned in flood waters as he was driving his patrol car to work on Sunday morning, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Brazoria County, an area south of Houston, appears to be experiencing high levels of flooding. Officials in that county, which has a population of more than 300,000 people, tweeted Tuesday morning that the levee at Columbia Lakes had been breached. Residents are being told to evacuate.

Several major cities have opened their doors to those fleeing Hurricane Harvey, including San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, which are all operating shelters for evacuees. And Lakewood Church in Houston, the largest in Texas, tweeted on Tuesday that it is receiving evacuees and and also working with Houston "as a collection site for distribution."

More rain is in the forecast

Harvey has made its way back to the Gulf of Mexico for now, but it’s expected to make a second landfall in East Texas and Louisiana later this week, dumping between 6 to 12 inches of rain in those areas through Friday.

Rain, rain, go away

In an email to supporters Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, announced he was cancelling several campaign events due to Hurricane Harvey. He was set to visit Abilene, Lubbock, Big Spring, Odessa and Van Horn, but those stops weren't listed on his Facebook page as of Tuesday morning. "We have decided to cancel or postpone a handful of our Town Haulin' Across Texas tour stops so that Beto can be on the ground, volunteering with communities affected by Hurricane Harvey," the O'Rourke campaign said in an email to supporters.

The Supreme Court of Texas on Monday reminded courts statewide that Harvey may impact cases and issued a 30-day emergency order telling all courts — even those not included in Abbott’s disaster declaration — to consider disaster-caused delays as “good cause” for adjusting deadlines and timelines for proceedings.

