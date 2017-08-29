Trump to visit Corpus Christi, Austin to see Harvey recovery
President Donald Trump is coming to Texas on Tuesday to see the recovery efforts underway in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Trump is scheduled to first visit Corpus Christi, the city along the Central Texas coast near where Harvey made landfall Friday as a Category 4 storm. The president will get an update there on relief efforts with state leaders and relief groups.
Trump will then head to Austin, where he will tour the Emergency Operations Center and receive a briefing with state leaders, according to the White House.
First Lady Melania Trump is set to join her husband for the trip, the White House said. Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to also accompany Trump on the swing through Texas.
