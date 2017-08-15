The special legislative session is over — in one chamber, at least.

The Texas House abruptly gaveled out Sine Die – the formal designation meaning the end of a session – on Tuesday evening after voting to approve the Senate's version of a school finance bill that largely stripped provisions the chamber had fought to keep.

Gov. Greg Abbott called lawmakers back for a special session on July 18. Special sessions can last for up to 30 days, which gave both chambers til Wednesday to work.

The House's move came after days of difficult negotiations with the Senate on school finance and property tax bills — and leaves the fate of the latter in question.

House Ways and Means Chairman Dennis Bonnen had been expected to appoint conference committee members Tuesday so that the two chambers could reconcile their versions of the bill.

But instead, shortly before the surprise motion to Sine Die, the Angleton Republican made an announcement.

"I have been working with members of the Senate for several days on SB 1, we have made our efforts, so I don’t want there to be in any way a suggestion that we have not, will not, would not work with the Senate on such an important issue," he said.

Then he said he had not appointed a conference committee because he was "trying to keep the bill alive."

"If we appointed conferees now, it would kill the bill because there is not enough time," he said, saying that under House rules there would not be enough time for to issue a conference committee report.

By adjourning, the House has now forced the Senate to accept the version of the bill as the House passed it, or let it die.

Both Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott have said property tax reform is their top priority for the session.

In May, as the regular legislative session was winding down, Patrick held hostage a bill needed to prevent the shuttering of some state agencies in order to force the special session. At the time, he said he was doing so in order to push the House to move on two pieces of legislation: one that would regulate bathroom use for transgender Texans and another that would set new thresholds for when cities and counties must get voter approval for their property tax rates.

Just as during the regular session, the House never took a vote on a "bathroom bill" during the special session.

The Senate is set to reconvene at 8:45 pm on Tuesday night.

