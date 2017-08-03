Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, is voicing agreement with some House members who want Gov. Greg Abbott to expand the special session agenda to include ethics reform.

"I think they have some good ideas there, and I would like to see the call opened to some ethics reforms that the House wants to pass," Straus told The Texas Tribune, noting that he still wants to remain focused on the chamber's top priority, public education. "It's really important to the House."

Straus made the remarks as he left a meeting with Abbott at the Capitol, two days after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick portrayed the speaker as the odd man out as state leaders seek to game out the special session. Straus said his meeting with Abbott was productive but did not go into details, joking that they discussed their "summer vacation together."

A day earlier, a bipartisan group of lawmakers held a news conference to call on Abbott to expand his special agenda to include ethics reform, which he had declared an emergency item during the regular session. In response, Abbott's office accused two GOP lawmakers involved in the effort, state Reps. Sarah Davis of West University Place and Lyle Larson of San Antonio, of "showboating over proposals that are not on the Governor's call."

The proposals include a bill that would prohibit state lawmakers from raising campaign cash during special sessions. Straus has said he will not accept campaign money during the special session.

"I think that Reps. ... Davis and Larson are truly committed to ethics reforms, some of which didn't get done in the regular session and some newer items that are worthy of consideration," Straus told the Tribune. "It's something we hope will be added to the call, but who knows?"

Abbott and his office have said he would be glad to consider adding other items to the call once lawmakers pass all 20 items that are currently on the agenda.

Straus suggested the issue of ethics reform did not come up in his meeting with Abbott. "We only went over the items this morning that are of interest to the governor," the speaker said.

Davis' General Investigating and Ethics Committee is set to meet Thursday afternoon and is expected to pass a number of ethics reform proposals she referenced in the news conference Wednesday.

Jay Root contributed reporting.

