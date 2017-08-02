With roughly two weeks to go in the Legislature’s special session, a bipartisan group of lawmakers called on Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday to add ethics reform to the agenda.

The governor’s office, in a rare rapid response, quickly attacked the effort as “showboating” and urged lawmakers to pass his priorities instead, including property tax cuts and teacher pay raises.

The fireworks began with a press conference called by GOP Rep. Sarah Davis, chair of the House Committee on General Investigating and Ethics. Davis, flanked by both Democrat and Republican members of the committee, noted that Abbott had made ethics reform an “emergency” priority in the past two regular session. Though it's not currently on the agenda for the special session this summer, she said the need for reform is greater than ever.

As an example, the Houston-area Republican said she is moving forward this week with ethics legislation — including a bill that would close a major loophole allowing state lawmakers during special sessions to hit up contributors for campaign cash at the same time they’re considering legislation that could affect those donors’ interests.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I think we need to go ahead and close that loophole,” Davis said.

Such fundraising is illegal during regular sessions, under the theory that lawmakers shouldn't be simultaneously casting votes and taking campaign money. But there is no such ban during these 30-day special sessions called by the governor. House Speaker Joe Straus and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, both Republicans, have voluntarily pledged not to fundraise during this summer's special session, but Abbott continues to seek donations in email solicitations.

Davis was joined by Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio, who took a more direct slap at the governor. He said he is again pushing a bill attacking what he calls a “pay for play” system in the governor’s office when it comes to appointments to state boards and commissions.

Larson’s legislation would limit the amount of money an appointee could give a governor. Donors who give more than $2,500 would be ineligible to serve, though Larson said he’s considering raising the amount to $5,000 and putting the effective date as 2022 in a bid to garner Abbott’s support.

Larson said donors who give amounts well into six figures can receive the most prestigious appointments — such as spots on a major university’s board of regents. He said Abbott and his predecessors, both Republican and Democrat, have used appointments to attract huge sums for their campaigns.

“I think it’s imperative that if we control both the legislative and the executive branch of government that we should reform the most egregious ethics violations we’ve got in the state, and that’s where people have to pay large sums of money to get appointed to highly coveted seats,” Larson said.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Abbott spokesman John Wittman, minutes after the press conference concluded, blasted the two lawmakers in a written statement.

“Instead of working to advance items on the special session agenda that could reform property taxes, fix school finance, increase teacher pay and reduce regulations, Reps. Davis and Larson are showboating over proposals that are not on the Governor’s call,” Wittman said. “Their constituents deserve better.”

Abbott has put 20 items on the agenda of the special session, including a controversial bill regulating which bathrooms transgender Texans can use.

The governor, who has exclusive authority to call special sessions and determine what’s on the agenda, has said previously that he doesn’t plan to add more items unless the Legislature passes all 20 of the items on his agenda — a scenario that is considered highly unlikely.

Read related Tribune coverage: