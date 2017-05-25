Suburbs of Houston and Dallas top list of fastest-growing cities in U.S.
Conroe, Frisco and McKinney were the fastest growing cities in the country among those with a population larger than 50,000, according to new data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Texas suburbs made up half of the country’s 10 fastest growing cities with three cities outside Houston and Dallas topping the list, new census figures show.
Rapid growth in Conroe, Frisco and McKinney made those suburbs the three fastest-growing cities in the country among those with a population larger than 50,000, according to population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Their population growth — counted between July 2015 and July 2016 — outpaced Georgetown and New Braunfels, which topped the list last year.
Located near The Woodlands north of Houston, Conroe grew by 7.8 percent, from 76,362 in 2015 to 82,286 in 2016. Georgetown — north of Austin — ranked fifth on the national list, and New Braunfels — located between San Antonio and Austin — ranked 9th.
Suburbs also made up the list of fastest-growing cities in the state, continuing a years-long trend of explosive suburban population growth.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Unsurprisingly, the state’s biggest cities added the most people in the past year. But a significant drop in Houston’s population growth allowed San Antonio to best the state’s most populous city in gaining the most new residents last year.
Gaining 24,473 residents, San Antonio ranked third among cities across the country that experienced the biggest growth. In fact, it welcomed more new residents in 2016 than New York City, which added 21,171 new residents during the same period.
Houston’s drop in new residents — down to 18,666 from about 40,800 in 2015 — comes in the same year in which Harris County lost a significant amount of residents to other areas, according to Census data released in March.
Read related coverage:
- In Texas, suburban counties lead in population growth as they continue to receive residents from other areas while urban counties are more dependent on international migrants and expanding families.
- The youngest Texans appear destined to make the state dramatically more diverse as the white share of population drops. More than two-thirds of Texans under age 19 are non-white.
Get The BriefAnd stay two steps ahead of the Texas Legislature.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up