Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday there is still time for a deal to be struck to avert a special session of the Texas Legislature.

“The main thing I want to see is the main thing is the House and Senate coming together," Abbott told reporters. "This is going to require compromise … by both sides, but we must see especially students in schools having their privacy, security and safety maintained, but also we want to do all we can to help women have privacy, safety and security to the fullest extent.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said he is prepared to go to a special session if the House does not act on property taxes and a so-called "bathroom bill" that would regulate which restrooms transgender Texans can use.

The last day of the legislative session is Monday.

