THE WOODLANDS — With just over a week left in the legislative session — and the threat of a special session looming — Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Sunday said lawmakers still have more work to do.

Abbott was optimistic when asked if legislators will avoid an overtime round, saying things are "looking great," especially after his office was up past midnight working through issues. But he also said "today will be a key day" — both chambers are convening later today — and suggested the property tax measure the House passed Saturday was not strong enough.

"As you know, I want to see the rate rollback part of property taxes achieved," Abbott told The Texas Tribune after a bill-signing event here at a church. "And so we still have more work to do on property taxes. The session is not yet over."

Abbott appeared to be referring to a proposal that would require local governments that want to raise property taxes by 5 percent or more to get voter approval. That proposal, Senate Bill 2, has stalled in the House, which passed a property tax measure Saturday that did not include the rollback provision.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks to the congregation before Gov. Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 24 into law at Grace Church in The Woodlands on May 21, 2017. The legislation shields pastors' sermons from government subpoena power. Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Patrick has said he is prepared to go to a special session if the House does not act on the property tax issue and some version of a so-called "bathroom bill," which would restrict transgender people from accessing restrooms in some public places that do not match their gender identity. Abbott, who has the power to call a special session, has said the two items are priorities in the home stretch, but has not gone as far as threatening a special session over them.

As he left the bill-signing ceremony, Patrick declined to comment when asked whether he was happy with the House's property tax measure, saying he was not discussing issues at this time.

Asked about the possibility of a special session, Patrick held firm, saying: "I want to see bathrooms. I want to see a bathroom bill."

"I'm willing to stay as long and until the place we're staying in ... freezes over, until we get that bill" passed, Patrick said during the bill-signing ceremony, with Abbott seated behind him.