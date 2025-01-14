Gov. Greg Abbott threatens Texas A&M president’s job over claim that university broke DEI ban
Abbott's comments came after A&M invited staffers and students to attend a conference that a conservative activist said broke the state’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Gov. Greg Abbott threatened Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh III’s job over claims the university broke the state’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
The threat came after conservative activist Christopher Rufo shared a university email inviting some staffers and PhD students to attend a conference that limited participation to people who are Black, Hispanic or Native American.
On Monday, someone asked Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton on social media whether they were going to tolerate the behavior.
“Hell, no,” Abbott replied hours later on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It’s against Texas law and violates the U.S. Constitution. It will be fixed immediately or the president will soon be gone.”
The A&M email said the university’s general counsel had confirmed that the conference complied with the state’s DEI ban.
Senate Bill 17, which took effect last year, prohibits public universities not only from having DEI offices, but from compelling any person to provide a DEI statement or undergo DEI training and giving preferential treatment on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin.
On Tuesday, Welsh released a statement that the university “will continue to honor both the letter and intent of the law.”
“Texas A&M does not support any organization, conference, process or activity that excludes people based on race, creed, gender, age or any other discriminating factor,” the statement said. “The intent of SB-17 is very clear in that regard.”
sent weekday mornings.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
This is a developing story; check back for details.
The Texas Tribune partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.
Disclosure: Texas A&M University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Why you can rely on the Tribune during this legislative session
I hope this article helped you feel more informed about your state. At The Texas Tribune, we believe democracy only works if Texans understand what's happening in their Capitol and other halls of power. That's why I want to ask for your support ahead of the legislative session starting Tuesday.
Donations of any amount help our journalists cover state politicians, but a monthly or yearly gift makes the most impact, allowing us to invest in crucial in-depth journalism. You can rely on the Tribune to explain to Texans what’s being voted on under the pink dome in the coming weeks.
Support independent Texas news
Become a member. Join today.
Choose an amount or learn more about membership.
Information about the authors
Learn about The Texas Tribune’s policies, including our partnership with The Trust Project to increase transparency in news.