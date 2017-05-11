After impassioned speech, Giddings hopeful school lunch bill can still pass
State Rep. Helen Giddings, D-DeSoto, isn't giving up hope on passing a bill that she said would help starving school kids, despite some lawmakers killing its consideration earlier in the week.
When a procedural maneuver in the Texas House helped kill consideration of a school lunch measure Tuesday, the bill's author took to the floor and questioned whether legislators were truly serving their constituents' interests.
But state Rep. Helen Giddings, D-DeSoto, remains hopeful that her measure can still pass this session.
"I think we'll get something out for these children," she said. "They deserve better than what we've done for them."
House Bill 2159 would ban school districts from identifying students without enough money in their school lunch accounts. It would also allow families a grace period to resolve an insufficient balance on a meal card.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
The legislation faced no opposition at the committee stage. It was expected to easily pass the House on the uncontested calendar. But five members objected to it, ending its consideration Tuesday.
That afternoon, Giddings, a 13-term lawmaker gave an impassioned speech explaining her motivations for the legislation.
Giddings said she's optimistic she could still get HB 2159 passed when lawmakers consider the next uncontested calendar Friday.
"It's such an important issue that we will not just take one chance at it. We're also going to be looking to amend other bills to include this provision for children," she said.
Alex Samuels contributed to this report.
Get The BriefAnd stay two steps ahead of the Texas Legislature.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up