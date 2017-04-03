Editor's Note: If you'd like to get The Brief in your inbox every weekday, sign up here.

Tribune today

Texas lawmakers consider declaring fantasy sports legal

In a hearing Monday, Texas lawmakers will weigh whether to proclaim fantasy sports are legal. This comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton equated fantasy sports to illegal gambling.

Analysis: At the Texas Capitol, a bill is merely dead, not sincerely dead

You might rejoice or bewail the death of a piece of legislation, but remember this time-proven adage: Nothing is really dead while the Texas Legislature is still in Austin.

Austin bar ends battle with TABC after agency returns crowler machine

A local Austin coffee bar has been fighting the TABC since 2015 for the right to sell crowlers, aluminum cans filled with draft beer and sealed with a pull tab lid. Legislators are trying to prevent similar conflicts in the future.

To beat Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke plans to throw out the Democratic playbook

No Texas Democrat has won a U.S. Senate seat in nearly 30 years or any statewide office since 1994. But U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is optimistic he can break the streak, in part by eschewing consultants, pollsters and PAC money.

What you need to know

The Senate State Affairs Committee is taking up several bills Monday concerning eminent domain. The legislation is aimed at stifling a private company's proposal for a Dallas-Houston bullet train, which would whisk Texans between the two urban centers in 90 minutes.

Texas Central — the private company behind the project — has played down concerns about land ownership. They said they don't plan to use eminent domain except as a last resort.

They said they don't plan to use eminent domain except as a last resort. But the project has attracted the ire of some rural lawmakers, who have filed more than 20 bills aimed at it. The Texas Senate's proposed budget also features a rider that would limit state assistance to the project.

The Texas Senate's proposed budget also features a rider that would limit state assistance to the project. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. Monday morning. Watch online here and follow Texas Tribune reporter Brandon Formby for updates.

Other stories we're watching today:

What we're reading

(Links below lead to outside websites; paywall content noted with $)

For your calendar

Tomorrow, join us in person or online for a conversation on higher education in Texas with state Sen. Kel Seliger and state Rep. J.M. Lozano.

Later in the day, we'll talk about legislative issues with experienced community organizers at the W Austin Records Room. The event is part of the Tribune's On the Record series, geared towards helping Texans be better, smarter citizens.

Photo of the day

Congressman Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks to a packed crowd at Scholz Garten on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Austin, one day after he launched his 2018 Senate campaign. Photo by Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune. See more photos on our Instagram account.

Quote to note

"If the proposed budget cuts of $850,000 are realized, nearly 1,900 teachers each year will lose access to the professional development and training that enables them to teach AP courses."

— Robert Scott, former Texas Commissioner of Education, about cuts to programs that support Advanced Placement via TribTalk

