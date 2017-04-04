Tuesday, April 4, 2017



Join us in person or online for a conversation on higher education in Texas with state Sen. Kel Seliger and state Rep. J.M. Lozano.

Seliger, R-Amarillo, has represented Senate District 31 since 2004. He serves as chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee and sits on the Education, Finance and Natural Resources & Economic Development committees. He is also a member of the Select Committee on Government Facilities. Before joining the Legislature, Seliger served four terms as mayor of Amarillo.

Lozano, R-Kingsville, has represented House District 43 since 2011. He serves as chairman of the House Higher Education Committee and sits on the Environmental Regulation Committee. He previously served on the Energy Resources Committee. Lozano also served on the House Republican Caucus Policy Committee and as vice chairman of the House Energy Caucus.

The Texas Tribune's Conversation Series features in-depth discussions with prominent elected officials and newsmakers moderated by CEO Evan Smith and other expert journalists from The Texas Tribune. Each free event at the historic Austin Club in downtown Austin features coffee, networking and audience question-and-answer time. You can also watch the event on our livestream if you are unable to attend in person.

This event is supported by Educate Texas, Lone Star College, the Texas State University System, the University of North Texas System, Texas Association of Community Colleges and Texas Exes. The Conversation Series is presented by AT&T, BP, PepsiCo, Walmart, Southwest Airlines – the official airline of Texas Tribune Events – and 85th Legislative Session sponsor, The University of Texas at Arlington. Foundation support is provided by the Lumina Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members.

