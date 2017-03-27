Editor's note: If you'd like The Brief in your inbox every weekday, sign up here.

U.S. Rep. Ted Poe resigns from Freedom Caucus

U.S. Rep. Ted Poe resigned his membership from the Freedom Caucus, a hardline conservative group that helped derail the Obamacare overhaul bill.

Analysis: Don’t fret — it’s too early to say Texas lawmakers will blow this

The denizens of the Texas Capitol are already talking about the possibility of a special session if lawmakers haven't finished the budget and other bills by Memorial Day. They might be worried, but you shouldn't be.

Baylor scandal sparks effort to end sexual assault statewide

As Baylor University continues grappling with the fallout from a sexual assault scandal, legislators from both parties say what happened at Baylor has sparked a bipartisan effort to address the issue at the state level.

Austin mayor to meet with DHS secretary amid "sanctuary" debate

Austin Mayor Steve Adler is set to meet Wednesday with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as the debate over "sanctuary cities" continues to ripple across Texas.

U.S. Reps. Hurd, Castro rally for bipartisanship on the border

During a "bipartisan, bilingual, binational" rally, U.S. Reps. Will Hurd and Joaquin Castro spoke out against President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

At feisty town hall, Culberson stays course on Obamacare repeal

Before a rowdy town hall audience a day after House Republicans' efforts to repeal Obamacare collapsed, U.S. Rep. John Culberson, R-Houston, did not back away from the GOP's years-long push to scrap the law.

Liquor regulators acknowledge Rangers haven't cleared them

Texas liquor regulators claimed this week that an investigative report about its sale of alcohol at a state convention had been turned over to the Texas Rangers. That story fell apart Friday, a day after the Texas Tribune reported on TABC lavish spending practices at out of state conventions.

State lawmakers concerned over TABC expenditures, antiquated alcohol laws

Two state lawmakers say they'd like to question Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission officials about a Texas Tribune investigation that highlighted out-of-state trips the state liquor regulators took to lavish resorts as far away as Hawaii.

GOP plan to overhaul health care falls apart

The American Health Care Act was abruptly pulled Friday ahead of a scheduled vote on the legislation.

Stockman says he'll be vindicated as lawyers brush off "deep state" blame

Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Texas, said Friday he will be vindicated in the conspiracy case against him while his lawyers brushed off the suggestion a "deep state" shadow government was behind his arrest.

Straus condemns "bathroom bill," talks local control

House Speaker Joe Straus said the controversial bathroom bill felt "manufactured and unnecessary."

Abbott joins Trump in announcement of new McAllen call center

Gov. Greg Abbott joined President Donald Trump in Washington for the announcement of a new "fully bilingual" call center in McAllen.

On Friday, U.S. House Republicans pulled the American Health Care Act from a floor vote — a move that unraveled a long-time GOP promise to voters: to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare law. Here's what happened:

Both moderate Republicans and hard-line conservatives helped sink the AHCA. "I want to support him [Trump] but I can't support a bill that does more damage than good," said U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, one of the most outspoken Texan congressman against the bill.

"I'm not surprised at what just happened, said U.S. Marc Veasey, a Democrat from Fort Worth. "It was a mess from the get-go."

"I'm not surprised at what just happened, said U.S. Marc Veasey, a Democrat from Fort Worth. "It was a mess from the get-go." And U.S. Rep. Ted Poe, R-Humble, resigned from the group that helped derail the American Health Care Act on Sunday. Poe said in a statement he was leaving the right-wing group because it would allow him "to be a more effective member of Congress and advocate for the people of Texas."

How a secret Freedom Caucus pact brought down Obamacare repeal, Politico

City of Laredo issues cease and desist letter to Lyft, Laredo Morning Times



'Hello, Bob': Trump called my cellphone to say that health-care bill was dead, The Washington Post ($)

Comptroller: Texas economy is fine, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung ($)



Hundreds at Texas Capitol gather to demand resources for public schools, Austin American-Statesman ($)



18 Texas sheriffs step up to replace Harris County in Trump's deportation push, The Houston Chronicle ($)

Join us on Tuesday, March 28, at KLRU's Studio 6A for a special screening of Beyond the Wall, The Texas Tribune's short documentary that explores the state's immigration issues through the eyes of undocumented immigrants, border patrol agents and a borderland rancher.

Local dignitaries and U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, form a human chain on the International Bridge between Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila and Del Rio, Texas during a Border Unity Rally on March 25. Photo by Marjorie Kamys Cotera. See more photos on our Instagram account.

"It’s like we’re on a runaway train and we’re past the point of no return. If this deal fails, the train won’t be able to come to a measured halt. It will gain steam as it careens off the rails."

— Chris Brown, Houston City Controller, about pensions via TribTalk

