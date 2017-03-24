Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

WASHINGTON — With Friday's decision to pull the American Health Care Act from a vote, U.S. House Republicans came up short in their singular promise to voters for over seven years: repealing former President Obama's 2010 health care law.

Democrats had soundly opposed the measure U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump put forward, which meant the bill had little room for error within the Republican conference. Opponents fell along both ends of the GOP spectrum: Both moderates and Tea Party members helped sink the bill. Trump told The Washington Post on Friday afternoon that they decided to pull the bill.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, the House Ways and Means Committee chairman, declined to answer questions Friday afternoon while entering a meeting of House Republicans.

"I'm not surprised at what just happened," said U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth. As part of the united Democratic opposition, he watched the drama as an observer. "It was a mess from the get-go," he added.

The political consequences of this setback are unclear in the immediate aftermath. There is no issue that drove the party's election fundraising, candidate recruitment and television advertising more than repealing the 2010 health care law. But the party could not come together on how to unwind the law. The newer legislation would have repealed the mandate that most Americans must have insurance, but would have translated into 24 million people without coverage, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

After failing to pass the health care law, loyal Republicans are publicly wondering about their party will govern moving forward, and consultants are bracing for how the intra-party fight over the last week could spill out into 2018 primaries — including in Texas.

Three Texas Republicans were closely involved in the passage effort: U.S. Reps. Michael Burgess of Lewisville, Brady and Pete Sessions of Dallas.

Each man served in a key leadership role in a committee that had jurisdiction of the proposed overhaul. Each man spent most waking hours in recent days in hearings and selling the deal to the public.

In the closing hours of floor debate Friday, Brady shepherded debate on the floor in his capacity as House Ways and Means chairman.

"History will record where we stand, and this is a clear choice," Brady said. "We can stand with President Trump and more freedom for Americans to buy health care they choose; or stand with Obamacare and more government that gets in the way. I proudly stand with President Trump and more freedom for the American people."

The most vehement Texas opposition emerged from U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Tyler Republican.

The congressman compared this decision to the historically unpopular Wall Street bailout vote during the 2008 financial crisis in a Friday morning interview with Fox News.

"I want to support him [Trump] but I can't support a bill that does more damage than good," he said.

Asked whether the 2010 overhaul would be the law of the land a year from now, Veasey, the Democrat, was succinct.

"Yes. Absolutely. I do."

