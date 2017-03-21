Editor's note: If you'd like The Brief in your inbox every weekday, sign up here.

Senate Education Committee taking up school choice bill

The Senate's public education committee will hear testimony on the leading "private school choice bill" for this first time this session, Tuesday at 9 a.m.

By wading into energy policy, did Texas GOP chair break ethics law?

Texas GOP chairman Tom Mechler, an Amarillo oilman, insists that he wasn't lobbying when he asked the state to intervene in his clients' dispute with a pipeline giant.

Texas Senate passes two anti-abortion bills

Texas senators advanced two anti-abortion bills, one that would prevent parents from suing doctors if their baby is born with a birth defect and another that would require doctors to make sure a fetus is deceased before performing a certain type of abortion.

Bill that would reduce handgun license fee headed to full Senate

A measure approved by a Senate committee would reduce the first-time fee for a license to carry a handgun from $140 to $40 and the annual renewal fee from $70 to $40.

House Democrats try again for a minimum wage hike

Though the proposals are unlikely to get very far, House Democrats are again pushing for a minimum wage increase in Texas.

Report: Travis County released dozens of undocumented inmates wanted by feds

Travis County officials declined dozens of requests from federal immigration agents to hold inmates in the days leading up to the county's recent showdown with Gov. Greg Abbott over its new "sanctuary" policy.

Cruz: Gorsuch nomination has "superlegitimacy"

In opening remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz suggested Neil Gorsuch was "no ordinary nominee" and that his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court must be viewed in light of the 2016 presidential election.

Texans Castro, Conaway and Hurd grill Comey over Russian hack

U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, a Midland Republican, questioned FBI Director James Comey at Monday's hearing on whether the intelligence community was certain that Russia intended to help Donald Trump become president.

Texas A&M's first openly gay student body president to take office

Texas A&M University's first openly gay student body president is set to take office next month, marking a milestone for the largest public university in the state.

Stolen after Super Bowl in Houston, Tom Brady's jersey recovered in Mexico

After being stolen from the Patriots' locker room at NRG Stadium in Houston last month after the Super Bowl, quarterback Tom Brady's jersey was traced to Mexico, according to officials involved in the investigation.

The Senate Committee on Education is expected to hear testimony Tuesday on a bill that would subsidize private school tuition. The legislation — authored by Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood — is this session's leading "private school choice bill."

The legislation has two key components. It proposes an education savings account program, which would give parents bank accounts of taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition and supplies for homeschooling . It also creates a tax credit scholarship program, which would gives tax credits to certain businesses if they make donations toward students’ private school tuition.

It proposes an education savings account program, which . It also creates a tax credit scholarship program, which would gives tax credits to certain businesses if they make donations toward students’ private school tuition. Chairman of the House Public Education Committee, Dan Huberty, R-Houston, has said he already considers the issue "dead." Though the issue is a priority for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Huberty said earlier this year he is unsure the bill would even make it out of the Senate. His remarks angered school choice supporters and activists.

Though the issue is a priority for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Huberty said earlier this year he is unsure the bill would even make it out of the Senate. His remarks angered school choice supporters and activists. The hearing is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Watch live on our website here and follow Texas Tribune reporter Aliyya Swaby for updates.

Meet Paige, our new Facebook Messenger bot! Message “hello” to m.me/texastribune to sign up for updates on the most important issues coming up in the 85th Legislature.

Join us on Tuesday, March 28, at KLRU's Studio 6A for a special screening of Beyond the Wall, The Texas Tribune's short documentary that explores the state's immigration issues through the eyes of undocumented immigrants, border patrol agents and a borderland rancher.

LGBTQ equality, civil rights and religious freedom groups gathered at the Texas State Capitol for the “All In For Equality Advocacy Day & Rally” on Monday afternoon. Photo by Bob Daemmrich. See more photos on our Instagram account.

"When individuals with severe mental illnesses enter the criminal justice system and are not appropriately diverted to treatment, the state runs the risk of executing innocent people. "

— Toni Rose, state representative for HD-110, about severe mental illness and the death penalty via TribTalk

— Toni Rose, state representative for HD-110, about severe mental illness and the death penalty via TribTalk

The Brief is written and compiled by your morning news baristas, Bobby Blanchard and Sanya Mansoor.

