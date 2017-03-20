This legislative session, our staff has been thinking hard about how to make sure important Texas policy news finds a home well beyond the Pink Dome.

Starting today, readers can visit m.me/texastribune to sign up for Paige, The Texas Tribune’s new Facebook Messenger app. Each week, Paige will help subscribers keep track of the most important issues coming up in the 85th Legislature via Facebook Messenger.

Paige’s goal is to make Texas politics easier to follow, but she’s not just another mobile notification service (we know you have plenty of things chirping and buzzing on your phone every day). Paige will limit her updates to every Monday and Friday, with occasional alerts for live hearings or breaking news. With Paige’s help, Facebook subscribers will also be able to send us tips or submit questions for our Texplainer series.

Finally, we’re challenging our readers to take their place in Texas politics by learning more about how our state government really works. From now through Sine Die (when the regular session adjourns in May), Paige subscribers will be invited to complete our “Come and Take It Challenge,” a series of tasks that demonstrate their knowledge of Texas government. For instance, we may ask subscribers to learn more about their elected representatives and how to contact them. Subscribers who participate in Come and Take It will be entered into a random drawing for free tickets to Texas Tribune Festival in Austin this September (see full rules below). The more challenges you tackle, the more chances you have to win.

Message “hello” to m.me/texastribune.

