Following months of public debate over the legislation, the Texas Senate is expected to take up the so-called “bathroom bill” on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 6, a legislative priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and other publicly-owned facilities that match their “biological sex” and not gender identity. And it would preempt local anti-discrimination laws meant to allow transgender residents to use bathrooms that match their gender identity.

The floor debate comes a week after a marathon hearing during which senators heard 13-plus hours of public testimony from hundreds of individuals, largely in opposition, on the legislation before advancing it on an 8-1 vote.

The full chamber is considering a revised version of the bill submitted by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham that removed a section that would have increased penalties for certain crimes committed in a bathroom or changing facility. It also added a new “legislative findings” section that would write into statute the reasoning behind the legislation. The regulations in the bill related to bathroom use remained largely unchanged, and the legislation is expected to be approved by the full Senate.

Since it was unveiled in January, the legislation has sparked fierce debate in Texas over concerns about unconstitutional discrimination against transgender individuals and the potential economic impact in some of the state’s biggest cities. Proponents of the bill have defended the legislation, saying it will increase privacy and safety and keep men out of women’s bathrooms.

The Senate is scheduled to convene at noon on Tuesday. Watch the livestream above.

