Texas senators are expected to take up the so-called bathroom bill on Tuesday, opening up the possibility that the controversial measure could clear its first hurdle in the upper chamber.

The Senate State Affairs Committee will debate Senate Bill 6, a legislative priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, that would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and public universities that match their “biological sex.” The measure would also pre-empt local nondiscrimination ordinances that allow transgender residents to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

The committee is expected to take a large part of Tuesday hearing public testimony on the bill.

It’s unclear whether lawmakers will vote the measure out on Tuesday, but it is expected to eventually make it out of the Republican-controlled committee.

The bill — authored by Republican state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham — has drawn criticism from LGBT advocates and the Texas business community who have warned that the legislation is discriminatory and could come with dire economic repercussions.

Kolkhorst and Patrick have shrugged off those economic concerns as overblown, and they've insisted that the legislation is meant to increase privacy and the safety of women in “intimate settings.”

Kolkhorst is expected to offer a new version of the legislation at Tuesday's committee hearing with two significant changes: It removes a section that would have increased penalties for certain crimes committed in a bathroom or changing facility and adds a new “legislative findings” section that would write into statute the reasoning Republicans have provided in pushing for the bill.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., CT. A livestream of the hearing will appear on this page when the hearing begins.