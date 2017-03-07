On the day the controversial “bathroom bill” is being heard in committee in the Texas Senate, House Speaker Joe Straus reiterated his opposition to the bill and called on Gov. Greg Abbott to weigh in.

“Clearly I’m not a fan of the bill that they’re discussing,” Straus told reporters on Tuesday. “But I’m focused 100 percent on the House’s priorities. They have their agenda; we have ours. We’ll worry about our agenda and making progress on some issues that I think are important to every Texan.”

Asked if he had given up hope that Abbott would weigh in on the issue, Straus responded: “Well, I never give up on anyone.”

The Senate State Affairs Committee is debating Senate Bill 6, a legislative priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, that would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and public universities that match their “biological sex.” The measure would also pre-empt local nondiscrimination ordinances that allow transgender residents to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity. The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

