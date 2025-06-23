TribCast: A special legislative session is coming
This week, we run an emergency episode to discuss Gov. Greg Abbott vetoing Texas THC ban and calling a special session. Will redistricting end up on the agenda?
This week, we're joined by two members of our politics team — reporter Kayla Guo and editor Jasper Scherer — for an emergency episode to discuss Gov. Greg Abbott vetoing Texas THC ban and calling a special session. How will Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick respond? Will redistricting end up on the agenda?
