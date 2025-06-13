See how your representatives in the Texas Legislature voted on this year’s major bills
Our interactive tool allows you to search how state lawmakers voted on the most consequential proposals debated during the session, which ended June 2.
The Tribune has been tracking the status of major legislation from the 2025 session. Now that it's over, here’s a tool that you can use to search for specific lawmakers and how they voted on those proposals. You can enter your address and find the House member and Senator who represents you. Or you can search for a legislator by name.
Yuriko Schumacher contributed to this report.
