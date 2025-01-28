TribCast: Is a water crisis looming in Texas?
In this week’s episode, we talk about state House politics, proposals for the budget and the condition of water infrastructure in the state.
In this week's episode of the TribCast, the gang talks about the House's decision to ban Democratic committee chairs, proposals for the state budget and the Senate's proposal for school vouchers.
Then they speak with Jeremy Mazur, director of infrastructure and natural resources policy for Texas 2036, about his finding that the state’s more than $150 billion in water needs.
