A Panhandle town says goodbye to its newspaper
Watch this documentary about the final run of the Canadian Record, a small-town, family-owned newspaper that closed last year.
In March 2023, The Canadian Record ceased print publication after 130 years of operation. The paper had been in the family of its owner and editor, Laurie Ezzell Brown, since 1948. But at 70, she was ready to retire and was unable to find a buyer.
Now there's no local paper to chronicle the wildfires, high school football games and agriculture industry. Brown still operates a Facebook page to serve the community, but a hole remains.
Emmy-winning filmmaker Heather Courtney followed Brown for five years, chronicling Brown's hard work of putting our the paper and her close ties to the community she covered. The film is produced by Paul Stekler and edited by Karen Skloss. After the film premiered on the PBS series Reel South last spring, The Texas Tribune, in partnership with Reel South, is proud to make the film available for 30 days.
To read more about Brown and the shuttering of her paper, click here.
