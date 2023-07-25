Watch how a Texas professor used art to honor Uvalde’s lost kids
After the tragic Uvalde school shooting in 2022, Abel Ortiz, an art professor at Southwest Texas Junior College, asked artists from across the state to come together to use the power of art to heal. See the results of their efforts in this video.
