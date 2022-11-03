Photos: In the wake of tragedy, Uvalde residents look to murals for healing
Murals of the victims give the community a positive outlet to process their grief and celebrate their loved ones’ lives.
More than 21 vibrant murals cover the town of Uvalde after artists from all over Texas created memorials to the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting.
“The downtown has been turned into this open air gallery. Educating [people], not only about the kids, but their stories and their lives,” said Abel Ortiz-Acosta, a local art teacher and organizer of the mural project.
Ortiz-Acosta worked with MAS Cultura, an Austin-based group that supports Latino artists, to pair artists with families of the victims. Family members shared details of their loved ones’ lives to create the personalized murals.
In July and August, the artists worked though hundred-degree heat and deep into the night to create the portraits. An occasional car would cruise slowly by, or stop to take photos of their progress. Residents brought the artists water, burgers and tacos and stopped to thank them for their work on the project.
Families and friends of the people who died also picked up paint brushes to contribute to the artwork.
“That’s the whole idea of some of these murals. That’s why we allow the families to come in and fill in an area,” Ortiz-Acosta said. “This is your family, this is part of your life. But it’s also part of the history of this community. In that sense, the healing begins with these murals.”
In late October, artists from San Antonio added the last touches to the final mural of the project, titled “Don’t Forget Their Names.” In this mural, all 21 victims are represented together.
“We’re never going to forget them, their faces — that’s why they had to be portraits,” Ortiz-Acosta said. “The murals provide a place where [the families] can celebrate. In the cemetery it’s somber. Here, it’s a celebration of their lives.”
Makenna Lee Elrod
East Nopal Street and U.S. Route 83
Layla Salazar
North East Street and East Nopal Street
Maranda Mathis
West Roberts Lane and North West Street
Eva Mireles
North East Street and East Nopal Street
Rojelio Torres
115 N. West St.
Tess Marie Mata
114 W. Main St.
Jose Manuel Flores Jr.
North East Street and East Nopal Street
Eliahna “Ellie” Amyah Garcia
115 N. West St.
Maite Rodriguez
North East Street and East Nopal Street
Annabell Rodriguez
North East Street and East Nopal Street
Xavier Lopez
North East Street and East Nopal Street
Eliahna A. Torres
North East Street and East Nopal Street
Jackie Cazares
West Roberts Lane and North West Street
Jayce Carmelo Luevanos
North East Street and East Nopal Street
Irma and Joe Garcia
North High Street and West Roberts Lane
Jailah Nicole Silguero
North East Street and East Nopal Street
Uziyah Garcia
North East Street and East Nopal Street
Nevaeh Bravo
115 N. West St.
Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio
East North Street and Hornby Place
Amerie Jo Garza
North East Street and East Nopal Street
Alithia Ramirez
227 N. Getty St.
“Don’t Forget Their Names”
North East Street and East Nopal Street
