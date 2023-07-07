 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Extreme heat and the toll of climate change on Texas

In this week’s episode, we speak with The Texas Tribune’s climate reporter Erin Douglas about why it’s been so hot in Texas and examine the long-term implications as climate change shifts the entire range of Texas heat upward.

by Alexa Ura and Justin Dehn

Jackson Maniradukunda, 20, runs sprints while working out in the early morning at Yellow Jacked Stadium at Eastside Early College High School in Austin on June 28, 2023.
Jackson Maniradukunda, 20, runs sprints while working out in the early evening on June 28 at Yellow Jacket Stadium at Eastside Early College High School in Austin. Credit: Joe Timmerman/The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, we speak with The Texas Tribune’s climate reporter Erin Douglas about why it’s been so hot in Texas lately — and the weather’s deadly toll — and examine the long-term implications as climate change shifts the entire range of Texas heat upward.

Join us for conversations that matter with newly announced speakers at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, in downtown Austin from Sept. 21-23.

Quality journalism doesn't come free

Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.

Yes, I'll donate today

Information about the authors

Alexa Ura’s staff photo
Justin Dehn’s staff photo