Watch a May 20 series of discussions in Uvalde on resilience, recovery and healing
This community-centered event will examine the path forward for Uvalde, with lessons for other communities that have suffered from gun violence.
On May 24, 2022, Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was the site of the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. To mark one year since this tragedy, Southwest Texas Junior College and The Texas Tribune are convening parents who experienced loss, mental health experts, faith leaders and educators. This half-day event will focus on recovery, resilience and healing.
Join us from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Southwest Texas Junior College’s Tate Auditorium in Uvalde. You can see the full list of panels and speakers here. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. This event will also be livestreamed here and available on demand afterward.
