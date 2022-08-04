Listen: Abortion is considered basic health care in Mexico City. Its clinics are open to U.S. women.
Private clinics offer abortions at a fraction of the cost in the United States. City public health clinics may be more difficult to navigate but offer abortions free of charge, including for noncitizens.
The Texas Tribune’s reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Para escuchar esta historia en español, haz clic aquí.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion cut off access to millions of people of reproductive age, forcing them to look beyond state lines if they want to end their pregnancies. For some, including those living in restrictive states like Texas where abortion is now illegal, the answers may be found in Mexico City.
