Henry Cuellar neck-and-neck with Jessica Cisneros as votes are tallied in South Texas Democratic primary runoff
The race is a rematch from 2020, when Cuellar narrowly defeated Cisneros in the March primary of that year. This time, Cuellar is weakened because of an FBI raid on his home and renewed attention on his anti-abortion stance.
As votes rolled in Tuesday night, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was in a tight race against his progressive Democratic primary challenger, attorney Jessica Cisneros — so tight that the two Democrats jostled for the lead throughout the evening, at times within a few hundred votes of each other.
In this race for the 28th Congressional District, Cuellar, an anti-abortion moderate, held a lead of less than 200 votes as of around 11 p.m. As expected, Cisneros dominated the vote in Bexar County, while their mutual home of Webb County returned ballots heavily in favor of the incumbent.
This race could become competitive in the fall. On the Republican side, Cassy Garcia was declared the winner of the Republican primary by Decision Desk HQ.
The race is a rematch from 2020, when Cuellar narrowly defeated Cisneros in the March primary of that year. Earlier in the campaign, he appeared to be on stronger footing than the previous cycle. That all disappeared in January, when the FBI raided his home and campaign office weeks before the primary election. He has denied wrongdoing, and his attorney has said that Cuellar is not the target of the investigation.
Cisneros effectively capitalized on this development in both fundraising and in a television advertising campaign. And in the March contest, Cuellar was narrowly forced into the runoff election.
Cuellar appeared even more endangered earlier this month, when Politico reported on a leaked draft indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. As the last anti-abortion Democrat in the House and with a looming runoff with Cisneros, an energized abortion rights movement turned its energy on the Laredo congressman.
This story is developing and will be updated.
